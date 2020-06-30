Under certain circumstances, pork prices may rebound, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University. “With projections that domestic demand starts to recover and exports continue to grow, prices are forecast to rebound to $54.28/cwt and $67.10/cwt in the first and second quarters of 2021,” he said. “Of course, if negative impacts of COVID-19 on U.S. consumption persist or if export demand doesn’t remain as resilient as anticipated, then U.S. hog prices would likely fall short of these projections,” he said.
Cash cattle prices have come down significantly over the past month. “The reopening of restaurants around the country has been slower than expected and this is seen as a factor which might keep the cash market trend down,” The Hightower Report said.
More workers are returning to the slaughterhouse, but the meat packers continues to be behind on slaughter, which has made heavier animals and more pressure on the meat market, according to Dan Morgan Grain and Livestock Hedging. “The market continues to have a downward bias, but the foreign trade has held in quite well on meat exports,” Morgan said.