Poultry demand switch for pork pushes prices higher

“April cattle closed slightly lower on the session but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded moderately lower on the session early and down to the lowest level since March 14. Traders are nervous that the drought conditions in the southern Plains could spark an increase in cow and non-fed cattle slaughter and helped to pressure.”
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the day and June hogs surged up to a new contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “The technical swing count for June hogs comes in at 126.10. More talk that bird flu issues could support better demand for pork, plus a sharp rally in pork cutout values yesterday helped to drive the market higher.”