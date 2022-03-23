 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Poultry demand switch for pork pushes prices higher

“April cattle closed slightly lower on the session but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded moderately lower on the session early and down to the lowest level since March 14. Traders are nervous that the drought conditions in the southern Plains could spark an increase in cow and non-fed cattle slaughter and helped to pressure.”

“April hogs closed sharply higher on the day and June hogs surged up to a new contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “The technical swing count for June hogs comes in at 126.10. More talk that bird flu issues could support better demand for pork, plus a sharp rally in pork cutout values yesterday helped to drive the market higher.”

China is set to buy domestic pork for state reserves, which would be the third price support purchase, citing weak domestic prices, said Alan …

Price action is turning friendlier "with a tighter supply picture," Total Farm Marketing said. "The softer overall action could be signaling a…

Hogs are called steady to lower as long liquidation still pressures the market, despite a firm fundamental tone overall, said Matthew Strelow …

Hog markets are in an oversold condition and "may be in position for a bounce," The Hightower Report said. However, the upside appears limited…

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

