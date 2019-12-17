Tyson Foods, Inc. has received approval from the U.S. and China to export U.S. poultry to the Asian nation from its processing plants, Allendale reported. “Processing plants run by Sanderson, Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and other companies have also been cleared to ship U.S. poultry to China, according to the USDA,” they noted.
Yesterday’s trade for the cattle market may have been a “bearish technical development,” according to The Hightower Report. The April contract reversed after hitting resistance, and the market remains overbought, they said, as the contract posted a lower close after hitting a contract high.