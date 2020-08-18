The Hightower Report today questions if beef buying have hit a pre-Labor Day peak. “After trading to their highest level since February on Monday, October cattle reversed and closed lower on the day, The Hightower Report said.
Overnight reports that China plans to sell 10,000 MT of frozen pork from state reserves is another reminder of the tight meat supply there and should not diminish their appetite for importing U.S. pork until their industry gets back up to speed, said The Hightower Report this morning.