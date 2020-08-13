The beef market remains in a steady uptrend, the Hightower Report said this morning. “Cattle markets compounded recent strength, making mostly triple-digit gains with solid buying interest yesterday.”
The bounce in pork cut-out values seemed to be enough for the market to hold support on the pullback yesterday. The Hightower Report remains concerned over the possibility of too much total meat production, “but packer margins have improved and so far, the market is absorbing the large production with a firm tone to pork prices and an uptrend in the cash,” The Report said.