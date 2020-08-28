“October cattle closed sharply lower on the day and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 28,” the Hightower Report said. “Increasing supply is expected ahead as a combination of very heavy weights and an abundant supply of market ready cattle on feedlots could cause a surge in production in September.”
Hogs moved lower on pork value concerns. "October hogs gapped lower on the opening in the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “While pork values have been choppy, traders are nervous that pork cut-out values will come under selling pressure into September as slaughter levels pick-up steam.”