“Composite box meat figures for Aug. 3 for 22 day and up sales were 1,481, of that NAFTA was 115, overseas was 1,005,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Inc., said. “Very good sales for overseas, poor for NAFTA-- a total of 1120 for export, which means domestically we had 360 loads that they were willing to lock the price for three weeks out. This tells us that the retailer likes the price.”
“Weekly export sales on beef were down 55% from the previous week, and 35% from the prior four week average,” Morgan said. “Pork sales were down 23% from last week, and 14% from the previous four week average. We just want to watch these, as we don’t want sales to slip around this time of year.”