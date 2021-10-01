Processing concerns drive cattle prices

Trading in the cattle market turned heavily, according to The Cattle Report. “The issue is not so much the threat of a severe decline in the cash prices but the ongoing and continuing threat of an inability of processors to process current supplies of cattle. The market has for weeks on end seemed to be on the precipice of a breakthrough in which cattle owners have enough leverage to dictate improved pricing. That never happens and instead processing always stays a step behind the need leaving just enough cattle to market to leave owners without the leverage to extract higher pricing,” the report said.
December hogs gapped higher on the opening yesterday, and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since July 27, according to The Hightower Report. Much better-than-expected export sales for the week led by active buying from China added to the positive tone.