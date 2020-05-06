U.S. Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue says meat processing plants “will be fully back up in a week to 10 days,” according to a new report.
Blue Line Futures said that cattle had been turning a corner over the last few weeks “and this headline adds to the hope that we continue to head in the right direction.”
Up to this point, daily slaughter has yet to rebound, Stewart-Peterson said. With plants reopening in Iowa and South Dakota, that should “improve demand for slaughter supplies in the country,” they said.