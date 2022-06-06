Processors gear for big cattle slaughter week

The packers will be purchasing cattle for a full slaughter week next week and this week will be a large slaughter week, according to The Cattle Report. It will be important to see how two back-to-back large slaughter weeks following a large slaughter on last week’s holiday-shortened week will find support in the marketplace. Many operators see last week as the low in both futures and cash markets but the road higher will be tough with gasoline prices hitting new records by the day and other economic uncertainties.
The near-term low is in for the hog markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The next question is going to be, how far can we rally? Resistance held prices in check into the end of last week, but the strong cash and retail tone can be enough to push price to another level.