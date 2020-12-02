This week will mark the beginning of a delivery month and futures will play a larger role in cash prices, according to The Cattle Report. Few deliveries are expected. Weather also could begin to play a role in cattle performance and price. Processors will want to keep the plants humming with Texas sized margins driving the way. Most asking prices will be at $112 and higher.
Traders remain optimistic that holiday season demand for beef will remain very strong, but with virus issues continuing, demand is still in question, according to The Hightower Report.
While the hog market has seen an impressive rally short term, the large supply into 2021, plus the increased need for active exports to absorb the supply would suggest follow-through buying in the hog market will be tough to come by, according to The Hightower Report.