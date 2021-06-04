 Skip to main content
Processors to play catchup this Saturday

JBS packing houses are back to full strength, but there is talk that some beef may have spoiled which was waiting for processing. “US slaughter plants may see increased slaughter on Saturday as well in order to attempt to make up for the lower production on Tuesday and Wednesday,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

The cash cattle market is still holding a premium to the June futures, limiting the down side, Total Farm Marketing said. “June live cattle options expire today, and that we also keep the market choppy,” TFM said.

A continued surge in retail values supports the market as June hogs and deferred December and beyond closed with new contract highs yesterday and are continuing higher today, Total Farm Marketing said.

Breaking News