Production outlooks mixed

This year, U.S. beef production is expected to decline 20 million pounds into the second quarter. This should be seen as a positive force, “and only the second time in history we have seen a decline,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Overseas, China is aiming meat output to total 89 mmt by 2025, a 15% increase from 77.5 mmt produced in 2020. Pork production would remain stable at 55 mmt but chicken would increase to 22 mmt, beef to 6.8 mmt, and lamb to 5 mmt, according to Bryant Sanderson at CHS Hedging.

