The steady decline of pork production prices and cash prices has pulled July hogs lower as the premium of July to the cash market had widened out, The Hightower Report said.
The alternative proteins or plant-based products enjoyed good support during the shortages of meat in supermarkets. As meat prices fall and processing is restored to a more normalized level, beef should re-capture some of the lost markets to these products. It will regain market share because it is a better product at a better price, according to The Cattle Report.