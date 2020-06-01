Trade and production concerns pushed cattle markets lower. “June cattle closed sharply lower on the session and closed near the middle of the range,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears of increased tensions with China over trade issues along with increasing slaughter which is pushing beef production up are factors which have helped to pressure.”
“July hogs closed sharply lower on the session and experienced the lowest close since April 24,” the Hightower Report said. “The market did managed to hold above Friday's low. News that China has told state firms to halt purchases of major US farm products helped to trigger the early weakness.”