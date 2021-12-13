 Skip to main content
Production slowdown boosting pork prices

The market is finding strong support from the lower production pace with pork production down 6.7% from a year ago this past week, according to The Hightower Report. Storms over the weekend could just add to the slower than expected production and might provide some support. February hogs closed sharply higher on the session Friday. The market continues to find support from talk that the slaughter pace is slowing down, and the market has already absorbed a seasonally high production pace.

The Chinese middle class has developed a taste for beef and it is unlikely pork will claim the entire red meat market in China as it has dominated in the past, according to The Cattle Report. Asia continues to be an important destination for U.S. beef with Japan, Korea and China large buyers of American beef. The export markets remain a mainstay to demand for American beef.

