People are also reading…
With fewer cattle, it is possible there could be maybe small or possibly big packers that could have problems procuring enough cattle to meet previously contracted beef orders. If beef sales departments were aggressive contracting beef and they weren’t aggressive tying cattle contracts to the beef contracted, they still have to fill beef contracts, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Traders belief that beef prices were already to high has sparked more buying, according the Hightower Report.