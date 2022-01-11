 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Production worries hitting livestock markets

Production worries hitting livestock markets

Cattle markets may be forced to slow production in the U.S. due to “worker absenteeism,” amid continued rising COVID cases, The Hightower Report said. “A noticeable cutback in slaughter on Friday was noted and traders are concerned that cattle will back up in the country if slaughter plants cannot keep up.”

Pork prices continue to be weaker, as ideas of slowing exports represents a much smaller percent of total production are pressuring the market, The Hightower Report said. “Weights remain higher than normal and suggest some hogs may be backed up in the country.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Livestock markets down

February cattle opened lower while February hogs rallied all the way above yesterday’s high before turning lower as well, according to The Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Hog futures are called steady to lower after sellers jumped back into the market on demand concerns and technical selling, said Matthew Strelo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market is still trending higher, but the weak price action has tested lower support levels as money flow has been moving out of the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The deferred contracts are maintaining their strength and overall uptrend, supported by a tighter hog supply, said Matthew Strelow of Total Fa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News