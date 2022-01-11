Production worries hitting livestock markets

Cattle markets may be forced to slow production in the U.S. due to “worker absenteeism,” amid continued rising COVID cases, The Hightower Report said. “A noticeable cutback in slaughter on Friday was noted and traders are concerned that cattle will back up in the country if slaughter plants cannot keep up.”
Pork prices continue to be weaker, as ideas of slowing exports represents a much smaller percent of total production are pressuring the market, The Hightower Report said. “Weights remain higher than normal and suggest some hogs may be backed up in the country.”