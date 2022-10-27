 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Profit-taking hitting cattle markets

People are also reading…

December’s live cattle contract dealt with profit-taking out of the gate yesterday, Blue Line Futures said, but a lack of pullback overall is positive for the future of the contract. “The lack of pullback should be encouraging for the bull camp, but with that said we are a little skeptical the market can continue much higher in the near term.”

Hog markets were two-sided yesterday, “but spent much of the afternoon at the lower end of the day’s range,” Blue Line Futures said. “A breakout and close above (89.25-89.80) could spark another rally.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle market remains in uptrend

A strong cash market and “surging” beef prices are supporting cattle markets during a period of higher beef production, The Hightower Report s…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are expected to continue following Monday’s rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “After the close on Monday, USDA showed 522.8…

Lean hogs

While hogs were higher on Thursday, following four consecutive up days, December hogs cooled somewhat yesterday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

With firm exports and a stronger cash market, the market may remain in a short-term uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Beef trending up, pork uncertain

With strong cash and beef markets at a time when beef production is still running ahead of last year, the short-term cash news is supportive, …

Cattle finish a strong week

The solid gains in beef prices this week plus the strong rally in the cash market has helped to support cattle markets, according to the Hight…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News