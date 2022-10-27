Profit-taking hitting cattle markets

People are also reading…
December’s live cattle contract dealt with profit-taking out of the gate yesterday, Blue Line Futures said, but a lack of pullback overall is positive for the future of the contract. “The lack of pullback should be encouraging for the bull camp, but with that said we are a little skeptical the market can continue much higher in the near term.”
Hog markets were two-sided yesterday, “but spent much of the afternoon at the lower end of the day’s range,” Blue Line Futures said. “A breakout and close above (89.25-89.80) could spark another rally.”