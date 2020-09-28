“December cattle opened lower after a bearish Cattle-on-Feed report on Friday, but the market closed higher on the session and this improves the technical outlook,” the Hightower Report said. “A continued firm tone in the cash market and the boxed beef market has helped to provide some underlying support.”
It was a mostly quiet day for hogs. “December hogs closed slightly lower on the session with a quiet, inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The hog and pigs report last week had a bearish tilt, but traders seem to believe that the USDA data is off-track and that there are not hogs backed up in the country.”