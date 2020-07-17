The quiet day was also seen in livestock markets today, as cattle moved relatively little in trade Friday. “The market is attempting to hold a stiff premium to the cash market on homes that beef prices begin to advance,” The Hightower Report said. “Strength in the hog market helped provide some support.”
Slaughter for this week is slightly down this week in both hogs and cattle. Cattle saw an estimated 650,000 head this week, down 7,000 from last week, while hogs were pegged at an estimated 2.518 mln head, down 75,000 head from last week.