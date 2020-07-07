Cattle markets had a fairly quiet day Tuesday with a small trading range. “August cattle closed slightly higher on the day after trading lower for much of the session,” the Hightower Report said. “It was a small range and there was some technical selling early after yesterday's weak close.”
Traders were hoping hog markets have hit a short-term low, and export news was providing support. "August hogs closed slightly lower on the day after choppy and two-sided trade as the market recovered from the early sharp break,” the Hightower Report said. “Some further hopes that the market has hit a short-term low continues to provide some underlined support.”