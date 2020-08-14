The drought map has several areas that were facing a lack of moisture but recent rains have repaired much of this area and extended grazing for many cattle that were close to a forced shipment, according to the Cattle Report. Slowing placements will keep pressure on prices from the buy side. The risk of the type volatility experienced earlier this year is low.
News of a stronger pork cut-out market this week in spite of higher pork production, plus ideas that the break Wednesday was overdone helped to support the higher close yesterday.
The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $73.25, up $2.00 from Wednesday and up from $69.96 the previous week. This isthe highest the cutout has been since June 4, the Hightower Report said.