Stewart-Peterson says rallying beef prices “are keeping packers incentivized to keep plants running if at all possible, and this has helped to stabilize expectations for slaughter counts moving forward.”
Cash trade has been reported this week at $94 to $95, down from $105 last week.
With more packing plants suspending operations and additional shutdowns feared, the hog market will “likely continue to react to news (either way) which points to more or less slaughter capacity ahead,” says the Hightower Report.