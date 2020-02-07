A hook reversal from oversold cattle could spark a recovery bounce, says The Hightower Report. “The reversal action could help support a short-term bounce in the cattle market,” Hightower said. “However, demand issues remain a significant concern.” A stronger tone in the market may be necessary to see much of a recovery.
Hog futures are expected to be higher again today, according to Total Farm Marketing. They said “global optimism regarding coronavirus containment, as well as China’s willingness to work with the U.S. on ag purchases, could continue to push prices higher.