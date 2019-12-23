Two big reports were released this afternoon for the livestock markets.
In the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, inventory was up 3% from this time last year, at 77.3 mln head, but that was a slight decrease from the September report. Breeding inventory was up 2% from last year at 6.46 mln head, and market hogs were at 70.9 mln head.
The Cold Storage report showed red meat supplies were down 2% from last month, but up 2% from last year, with frozen beef stocks up 3% from last month and down 7% from last year. Frozen pork supplies are up 13% from last year, but saw a 6% decrease from last month.