“Beef demand, particularly from the restaurant sector, has been slower than expected, but beef values are still hanging in there,” according to Stewart-Peterson.
However, the beef market faces a stronger demand period ahead with a good portion of the strong demand in the fourth quarter being bookings for large holiday gatherings, restaurant bookings and increased demand from travelers, The Hightower Report said this morning.
For pork, The Hightower Report sees an upward trend. “Unless the pork product market falls sharply over the near term, or the export market really falls apart, the market seems to have the short-term cash fundamentals to move higher as traders have priced in a huge break in the weeks ahead,” The Hightower Report said this morning.