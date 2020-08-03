Across the country, dining practices are being modified to accommodate virus recommendations but also to provide an economic model on which the restaurants can make a living, according to The Cattle Report. Many restaurants are adding more outdoor space. It is not unusual to see sidewalks full of dining tables. Heat and insects complicate matters in certain areas of the country and before long cooler weather will set in for many areas.
