 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurant rebound could tighten meat supply

Restaurant rebound could tighten meat supply

Pilgrim’s Pride’s chief executive officer says foodservice distributors are asking more questions about meat availability throughout the year, which the chicken company sees as a sign of pandemic-hit restaurant business rebounding, according to ADM Investor Services. The No. 2 U.S. chicken producer says poultry does better than beef or pork since it tends to be cheaper and more versatile in how it can be prepared.

Lean hog futures are called higher, supported by a positive trend in exports, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Weekly export sales at 36,900 MT featured China as the top buyer. Carcasses closed 2.01 higher to 88.87 on 336 loads. The February contract expires today leaving April the lead month contract following a break through resistance to new contract highs on strong technical buying. The technical strength across the hog complex represents good money flow behind the move, but now technically overbought, caution is warranted.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders believe there will be a very strong rally in the cash cattle market in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report. But steer r…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News