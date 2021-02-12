Restaurant rebound could tighten meat supply

Pilgrim’s Pride’s chief executive officer says foodservice distributors are asking more questions about meat availability throughout the year, which the chicken company sees as a sign of pandemic-hit restaurant business rebounding, according to ADM Investor Services. The No. 2 U.S. chicken producer says poultry does better than beef or pork since it tends to be cheaper and more versatile in how it can be prepared.
Lean hog futures are called higher, supported by a positive trend in exports, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Weekly export sales at 36,900 MT featured China as the top buyer. Carcasses closed 2.01 higher to 88.87 on 336 loads. The February contract expires today leaving April the lead month contract following a break through resistance to new contract highs on strong technical buying. The technical strength across the hog complex represents good money flow behind the move, but now technically overbought, caution is warranted.