Retail meat values under pressure

Demand uncertainty for higher-priced beef cuts with the new virus threat helped to spark long liquidation selling. “While outside market forces have turned much more positive this morning, the technical damage has been done. A sharp drop in the beef market is seen as a bearish development as well,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
However, strong export demand for beef will likely continue into 2022, which should help support longer-term beef prices,” according to Total Farm Marketing.
For hogs, “too high” weights suggests some back-up in the country, The Hightower Report said this morning. While there is a more positive tilt to outside market forces today, “the hog futures will need to see good evidence that the cash market has bottomed out before holding support,” The Report said.