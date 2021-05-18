Retail strength supports prices

“The live cattle market has consolidated the past couple sessions, but overall price action looks weak,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning. However, strong demand and tighter overall supplies have supported the retail market, and the potential for a boost in summer grilling demand may help provide support, TFM said.
The retail strength of pork will support the cash market overall, but direct hog cash prices were soft start the week, and the Lean Hog Index slipped a penny to 110.93, still historically high, TFM said.
China reported a case of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Inner Mongolia, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.