Reversal in hogs 'bearish'

The hook reversal in hogs “is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said. There may be a short-term high in place. “The outlook for increasing supply in a time frame when pork production is on the rise could be seen as a bearish fundamental setup.”

Cattle found some stability today in the beef market after the recent collapse, “plus talk that low weights suggest the feedlots are current with marketings,” The Hightower Report said. That led to higher closes in both live and feeder markets.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs

National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.National live up 10 cents at $81.03.Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

