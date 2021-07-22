Reversal in hogs 'bearish'

The hook reversal in hogs “is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said. There may be a short-term high in place. “The outlook for increasing supply in a time frame when pork production is on the rise could be seen as a bearish fundamental setup.”
Cattle found some stability today in the beef market after the recent collapse, “plus talk that low weights suggest the feedlots are current with marketings,” The Hightower Report said. That led to higher closes in both live and feeder markets.