Rising feed prices squeezing livestock producers

The cattle and hog markets are facing the challenge of rising feed prices and after failing at recent highs, hedges are advised on any upcoming rebounds, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Also, a concern is the Biden administration taking aim at the meat processors to curb food inflation. “Washington does not like high food costs and they usually win,” Lawrence said.
Average cattle finishing losses in 2021 were estimated to be approximately $35 per head. Current breakeven and fed cattle price projections suggest that net returns will be similar to those in 2021 in the first quarter of 2022, and closer to breakeven levels in the second quarter of 2022, Purdue’s Michael Langemeier reported.