“December cattle closed moderately lower on the day but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Some weakness in beef cut-out values kept the market under pressure, and news of a delay until December for a trade deal with China was enough to spark some long liquidation selling pressure.”
December hogs closed sharply lower on the day and the nearby contract led the market lower, according to the Hightower Report.
“An executive with the Trump administration indicated that the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over the terms and venue,” the report said.