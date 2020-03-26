The trip to the grocery is the one remaining normal occurrence in our daily lives but it also provides a risky contact point for infection from the coronavirus, according to The Cattle Report. All food markets are deploying efforts to create a safe environment but the methods differ by store and vary within the same company by location.
The meats started strong but never made it to another limit move and consolidated finished mostly lower for the first time this week. The fundamentals for hogs and cattle look bullish assuming a natural end to the world coronavirus problem, according to The Hightower Report.