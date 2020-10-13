According to The Hightower Report this morning, “We are entering what would normally be a strong demand period when restauranteurs and caterers begin to make advance purchases for the holidays, but this year that kind of business is expected to be down sharply because of Covid19.”
Pork imports for the first nine months of the year reached 3.29 million tons, up 132.2% from last year. “In the long run, pork imports are likely to push lower as China pork production expands rapidly,” The Hightower Report said this morning.