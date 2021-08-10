Sellers drive discounts in cash hog market

Sellers have remained active in October hogs and have driven the discount to the cash market to historically wide levels. The market seems unfazed by this has failed to find much support, according to The Hightower Report.
Technically, the cattle market is weak and the price action poor, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Support levels are being challenged off a longer-term trend line near 84.50. Should that level fail, additional long liquidation will have Oct testing the June 24 low of 80.00.