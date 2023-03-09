People are also reading…
“April cattle are trading moderately lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The sharp break in beef prices triggered some selling pressures and the USDA revised beef production higher in yesterday's supply/demand report. Sluggish export sales news added to the negative tone.”
“April hogs rallied early in the session and traded up to the highest level since February 27, but a lack of follow-through buying and the market is trading sharply lower on the session into the midday,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in pork product market helped to trigger some buying to support the rally.”