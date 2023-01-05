 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Short supply boosts beef prices

As cash markets prove to be in an uptrend, packers resist, and trading patterns move to end of week scrambles. This poses a risk for packers that something shocks the futures to the upside and they instead of looking at smaller price increases, are forced to pay dollars more for cattle, according to The Cattle Report. A few sales in Iowa at $159-159.50 are a dollar higher with most cattle in the north priced north of $160. Asking prices in the south are $158-$160. Weather-related performance setbacks verified by a five-pound decrease in carcass weights will add to beef shortage supply issues.

