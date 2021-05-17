 Skip to main content
Short-term cash positive, longer term questionable

China's sow herd grew 1.1% in April and is up 23% from a year ago. If China continues to expand production rapidly, they may import less pork during the second half of the year, and their imports may be peaking soon, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Early price action this week for cattle may be a key, but technically, charts look concerning as the market is looking for fresh news to boost prices, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

Pork prices may be losing some momentum to the upside, TFM said this morning.

