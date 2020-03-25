The cattle industry is adjusting to “the new normal” as restaurants and businesses cancel orders, The Hightower Report said. “The short-term trend is still up, but traders will be monitoring the beef market closely once the retail pipeline is filled.”
Tomorrow marks the quarterly USDA hogs and pigs report release. Some estimates are showing all hogs and pigs increasing by 3.5% year over year, while “kept for marketing” could be 3.7% higher year over year. The breeding herd is expected to jump 1.4% higher as well.