Short-term hog slaughter cutback could boost prices

If the cutback in slaughter due to virus issues continues for an extended period of time, the hog market is in a position to see tighter supply drive prices higher, according to The Hightower Report. However, if it is just temporary slaughter plants would return to normal activity in February.

Beef cutout values closed at $1.38 higher at $292.98. This is up from $282.86 a week ago and is highest the cutout has been since Sept. 30, according to The Hightower Report. A surge in beef prices opens the door for higher cash cattle trade this week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

