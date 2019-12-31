Strong premium of front-month contracts to lean hog index, as well as farm cash values, may make rallies difficult in the short term as this premium is built on the anticipation of Chinese demand for U.S. pork, Stewart-Peterson said. The Phase One deal will be postponed until Jan. 15, which may be bringing some caution into the market overall in the short term.
With sluggish beef prices and increasing supply ahead, the cattle market could be set for a long liquidation selloff, according to The Hightower Report.