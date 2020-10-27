“The market acts like a short-term low might be in place with an extreme oversold technical condition,” The Hightower Report said of cattle this morning.
Likewise, the technical action is showing signs that a short-term low may be in place for pork, The Hightower Report said this morning. “China import demand is likely to decline into 2021, but their short-term demand could remain positive, and the huge discount of December hogs to the cash market is also seen as a potential positive force,” The Report said.