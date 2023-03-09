Beef exports are down, production is up. Monthly census data showed beef export totals were 242.6 mln pounds for January.
“That was a four-year low for the month,” said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
At the same time, the USDA raised its 2023 beef production estimate by 170 mln pounds to 26.665 billion. The first quarter was up 15 mln, second was 40 higher, and third quarter was upped by 115 to 6.645 billion.
The Hightower Report has optimism for hogs on the short term.
“The jump in pork prices and the oversold condition of the market may be enough to spark further short-term support,” the report said today.