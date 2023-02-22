People are also reading…
The cattle market remains in a short-term uptrend as tightening supply, lower weights and high profit margins for the packer suggests a continued uptrend. “April cattle closed higher on the session yesterday and posted a new contract high,” The Hightower Report said today.
April hogs closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since January 10. “Better export demand news late last week and a surge higher in pork cutout values Monday helped to support the active buying.” However, the supply fundamentals for hogs look bearish, and the market may be setting up for a contra-seasonal move lower, The Hightower Report said today.