Shutdowns likely to curb meat demand

Traders priced in weak beef demand into early next year on concerns that restaurant and entertainment shutdowns will hurt consumer demand. If the new variant is not as dangerous as anticipated the demand for beef could bounce back quickly, according to The Hightower Report.

February hogs, after early session strength, slid back and are still building a consolidation pattern, resembling a bullish flag with a series of lower lows and highs, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The 100-day moving average held prices in check for February on Friday. This pattern could break out to challenge resistance over the Feb hogs at the 84.00 levels.

