People are also reading…
With fewer cattle supplies becoming available, beef production is expected to undergo a sizable decline over the next few years, said Courtney Shum, a livestock-market reporter at Urner Barry, an industry publication. Hirtzer and Elkin said that a years-long drought in the U.S. Plains has withered pastures and squeezed supplies of feeds including hay and corn. The result: ranchers have liquidated some animals to cut costs, depressing breeding.
Pork production normally declines 100 million to 300 million pounds from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. For this year first-quarter production is expected to be up, according to The Hightower Report.