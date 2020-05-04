Cattle slaughter is down nearly 37% from last year based on last week’s data. The 465,000 head estimate from the USDA shows “a much more dramatic cut in production compared to the 10-15% capacity that was said to have been halted,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
Kroger supermarkets are putting purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork at some of its stores on concerns about a shortage of meat, Allendale said. According to a spokesperson, they said there is “plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges.”