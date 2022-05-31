Slaughter expected to climb

Orders from retail will give an indication of product movement and level of demand following the holiday weekend and kick-off to grilling season, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Traders will be looking for bigger slaughter during the summer. Since packers have inventory booked in June, it will be important to watch the weight of cattle. If weights continues to drop, and grading percent remains low, there may not be as many cattle as expected, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.